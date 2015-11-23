版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 24日 星期二 06:41 BJT

Ackman raises stake in Valeant Pharma

Nov 23 Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to 9.9 percent, making it the second largest shareholder in the company.

The hedge fund firm previously held a stake of 5.7 percent in the drug maker. (1.usa.gov/1LwwmGG) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

