Ackman raises stake in Valeant Pharma

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to 9.9 percent, making it the second largest shareholder in the company.
The hedge fund firm previously held a stake of 5.7 percent in the drug maker. (1.usa.gov/1LwwmGG) (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.