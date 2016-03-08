Valeant in talks to add new board members - CNBC citing DJ

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
March 8 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to add new board members, including a Pershing Square executive, CNBC tweeted citing Dow Jones.
Other candidates who may be added to the board include a former Furiex CEO and a former UNC president, according to the tweet. (bit.ly/1QF7gwm) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).