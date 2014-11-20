版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五

Valeant Pharma may buy back up to $2 bln worth of securities

Nov 20 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it may buy back up to $2 billion in senior notes, shares and other securities.

The company said the buyback program will begin on Nov. 21 and will replace its current securities repurchase program, which ends on the same day. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
