Valeant CEO expects sharp rise in Asia revenue by 2020

MONTREAL May 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc's exposure to Asia's growing middle
class could help lead to the quintupling of sales in that market
to around $5 billion by 2020, Chief Executive Michael Pearson
said on Tuesday.
Montreal-based Valeant is Canada's largest pharmaceutical
company, with top-selling products including heart treatment
Isuprel and anti-depressant Wellbutrin. It has been a serial
acquirer, with deals lifting its revenue to more than $8 billion
in 2014.
Asia, which is expected to generate about $1 billion in
sales this year, "has the best growth prospects of any region in
the world and it's led by China," Pearson told reporters
following the company's annual general meeting at its Laval,
Quebec headquarters.
"What we expect from all our units is to grow 10 percent a
year," Pearson said. "I would expect Asia to grow faster. And
then we should be making acquisitions. Five years from now, I
don't know, maybe it should be $5 billion."
Pearson declined to discuss future acquisition targets.
Valeant, which recently acquired Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, lost
a high profile bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc last year.
Valeant shares rose 2.7 percent to C$277.24 in early
afternoon trading in Toronto. Its Toronto-listed shares have
doubled in the past year, sharply outperforming the S&P/TSX
Composite index.
Even so, Pearson called Valeant's stock "undervalued."
