Valeant appoints Howard Schiller interim CEO

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc appointed Howard Schiller its interim chief executive, effective immediately.
Schiller has stepped in for Michael Pearson, who remains hospitalized with a severe bout of pneumonia, Valeant said on Wednesday.
Schiller was previously Valeant's chief financial officer from December 2011 to June 2015 and he currently serves on the company's board. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.