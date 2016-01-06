Valeant appoints Howard Schiller interim CEO

Jan 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc appointed Howard Schiller its interim chief executive, effective immediately.

Schiller has stepped in for Michael Pearson, who remains hospitalized with a severe bout of pneumonia, Valeant said on Wednesday.

Schiller was previously Valeant's chief financial officer from December 2011 to June 2015 and he currently serves on the company's board. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)