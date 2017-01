Jan 25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's ailing chief executive, Michael Pearson, said he was on the road to recovery but was uncertain about when he would return from medical leave.

Valeant's former chief financial officer, Howard Schiller, is acting as interim chief executive.

Pearson was hospitalized with severe pneumonia in late December. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)