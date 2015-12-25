版本:
Valeant CEO J. Michael Pearson hospitalized with severe pneumonia -NYT

NEW YORK Dec 25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive J. Michael Pearson was hospitalized with severe pneumonia on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing a company spokeswoman.

(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlfofsky)

