Valeant planning to appoint a new CEO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is planning to appoint a new CEO as Chief Executive Michael Pearson remains hospitalized, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.
The new chief executive would replace the committee currently running the company, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones. (bit.ly/1VGwoDe)
The Canadian drugmaker last week said a group of company executives will immediately take over for its chief executive until he returns from medical leave.
Valeant could not be immediately reached for comment outside normal business hours. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Asset management giant BlackRock and chemical major Dow Chemical praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the kingdom said it was pressing ahead with reforms and investments beyond oil.
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: