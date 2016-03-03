UPDATE 1-Valeant reiterates key executive resigned for personal reasons

(Adds detail, shares)
March 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said Executive Vice President Deb Jorn had
not been asked to leave, in response to investor queries, a day
after the company said she had resigned for personal reasons.
Jorn oversaw the Canadian drugmaker's U.S. dermatology
business, which had ties with Philidor Rx Services, a specialty
pharmacy that used aggressive tactics to increase insurer
reimbursement, mostly for dermatology drugs.
Jorn's departure "is not the result of an action taken by
the Ad Hoc Committee of the Board of Directors," the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
Jorn was also in charge of Valeant's U.S. gastrointestinal
business.
A board committee is investigating the company's ties with
Philidor, the outcome of which is still expected.
Valeant, which cut ties with Philidor in October, on Monday
also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
was investigating the ties.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant had said on Wednesday that Eric
Abramson, vice-president of dermatology and immunology
marketing, would serve as general manager of its U.S.
dermatology business.
The company named Ari Kellen, executive vice-president and
company group chairman, as head of the gastrointestinal
business.
Valeant's stock was down about 2 percent at $66.11 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)