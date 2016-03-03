UPDATE 1-Valeant reiterates key executive resigned for personal reasons

(Adds detail, shares)

March 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said Executive Vice President Deb Jorn had not been asked to leave, in response to investor queries, a day after the company said she had resigned for personal reasons.

Jorn oversaw the Canadian drugmaker's U.S. dermatology business, which had ties with Philidor Rx Services, a specialty pharmacy that used aggressive tactics to increase insurer reimbursement, mostly for dermatology drugs.

Jorn's departure "is not the result of an action taken by the Ad Hoc Committee of the Board of Directors," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Jorn was also in charge of Valeant's U.S. gastrointestinal business.

A board committee is investigating the company's ties with Philidor, the outcome of which is still expected.

Valeant, which cut ties with Philidor in October, on Monday also disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the ties.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant had said on Wednesday that Eric Abramson, vice-president of dermatology and immunology marketing, would serve as general manager of its U.S. dermatology business.

The company named Ari Kellen, executive vice-president and company group chairman, as head of the gastrointestinal business.

Valeant's stock was down about 2 percent at $66.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.