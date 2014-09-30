版本:
CORRECTED-Valeant Pharmaceuticals' third-quarter sales to rise -filing

(Corrects source of filing to Allergan, not Valeant. Adds Valeant statement from last week)

Sept 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's sales are expected to rise 15 percent in the third quarter but will face a tougher fourth-quarter comparison to year-ago results, Allergan Inc said in a filing on Monday.

Allergan, the maker of Botox anti-wrinkle injections, has criticized Valeant's acquisition-based business model as it attempts to fend off the drugmaker's $51 billion hostile bid.

Valeant's third-quarter sales will reflect a weak year-ago period for contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb, which Valeant acquired for $8.7 billion in August 2013, according to the filing.

The Canadian company did not give a specific fourth-quarter forecast but said last week that it expects continued strong double-digit same store organic growth in the fourth quarter. Valeant announced that it will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
