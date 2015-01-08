Valeant to focus on smaller, private deals in 2015 -CEO

Jan 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will focus its acquisition strategy on smaller, private companies in 2015, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Thursday.

Valeant, whose hostile bid for Allergan Inc failed last year, has no interest in paying for acquisitions with its stock, which the company sees as undervalued, Pearson said on a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's outlook. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)