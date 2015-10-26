Valeant sets up panel to look into specialty pharmacy association

Oct 26 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it
would set up an ad hoc committee to look into allegations about
the company's association with specialty pharmacy distributor
Philidor.
The company's link to the drug distributor and its option to
buy Philidor came under scrutiny after a New York Times report
said that drugmakers were using specialty drug distributors to
overcome barriers to raising prices.
Valeant also added that a board review found the company was
in compliance with the law on revenue recognition from drugs
sold through Philidor.
