Valeant to release 4th-qtr results on March 15

March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said it would release preliminary
fourth-quarter results on March 15, followed by a conference
call on the same day.
The Canadian drugmaker, in an announcement last week that
Chief Executive Michael Pearson would return from medical leave,
said it would also delay releasing its results, which had been
scheduled for Feb. 29.
"February 29th was my first day back to work following a
two-month medical absence," Pearson said in a statement on
Monday. "Now that I have returned, I have been working
diligently to review the business so that I can share our latest
performance and outlook with shareholders."
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)