Valeant cuts 2016 revenue forecast

March 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc cut it revenue forecast for the year, due
to slower growth in its U.S. dermatology, gastrointestinal and
woman's health businesses.
Total revenue is expected to be $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion,
compared with its previous estimate of $12.5 billion-$12.7
billion, Valeant said on Tuesday.
Valeant, under scrutiny for its business and accounting
practices, said preliminary fourth-quarter revenue was $2.8
billion, hurt by softer-than-expected sales in its
gastrointestinal business.
The company, originally scheduled to report its
fourth-quarter results on Feb. 29, delayed the announcement and
withdrew its 2016 guidance after Chief Executive Michael Pearson
returned to office two months after he was hospitalized for
pneumonia.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)