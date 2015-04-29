UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Valeant raises forecasts, says CFO to leave

(Adds comments on CFO's exit, share activity)
By Rosmi Shaji and Rod Nickel
April 29 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc raised its earnings and sales
forecasts for the year on Wednesday and said its chief financial
officer will step down.
The Laval, Quebec-based company, whose top-selling products
are heart treatment Isuprel and anti-depressant Wellbutrin, also
reported profit and revenue for the first quarter that beat
market estimates, helped by a 39 percent jump in U.S. sales.
Valeant shares rose in early trade in Toronto and New York.
Valeant said Howard Schiller, the company's chief financial
officer since December 2011, will step down once a replacement
is found.
Schiller, 53, said he is leaving to pursue other interests,
likely with a private company, but would remain on Valeant's
board and seek re-election in May.
Schiller's move is disappointing to investors, BMO analyst
Alex Arfaei said in a note. "Valeant is a controversial company
with complex, heavily scrutinized financials. Mr. Schiller has
essentially been the explainer in chief."
Schiller collected $23.7 million worth of stock awards in
2014 as he reached the three-year mark with Valeant.
The company, which lost a bid to buy Botox maker Allergan
Inc in November, is often criticized for a growth plan that is
driven by acquisitions and cost-cutting.
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said he was disappointed
that Schiller is leaving.
Valeant said it expects 2015 revenue of $10.4-$10.6 billion,
up from its previous estimate of $9.2-$9.3 billion, an increase
that reflects about $1 billion in sales from its acquisition of
gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix, which closed April 1. It
raised its adjusted profit forecast to $10.90-$11.20 per share
from $10.10-$10.40.
Pearson said he is reluctant to use stock to make another
major acquisition, but did not rule it out.
"We are not right now out there looking for a large deal,"
he said. "But we will continue to be opportunistic."
Valeant said sales in the United States rose to $1.40
billion in the first quarter, ended March 31. The country
accounts for nearly two-thirds of Valeant's total revenue.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $73.7 million,
or 21 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of
$22.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cash earnings, which exclude one-time items, were $2.36 per
share, versus analysts' average estimate of $2.34, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $2.19 billion, ahead of the Wall
Street estimate of $2.15 billion.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Maju Samuel, Sayantani Ghosh and
Peter Galloway)