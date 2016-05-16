Valeant move on heart drug rebates 'small step'-top U.S. House Democrat

WASHINGTON May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc's decision to lower costs for
two of its heart drugs is a small positive step but does not
address high prices for its other products, the top Democrat on
the U.S. House of Representatives' oversight panel said on
Monday.
"This is a small step in the right direction, but it comes
nowhere close to fully addressing this critical problem,"
Representative Elijah Cummings said in a statement, adding that
"Valeant also made no mention of its massive price increases on
other drugs."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)