Valeant to provide rebate programs for two heart drugs

May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Monday it would make available to all
hospitals in the United States an enhanced rebate program to
reduce the price of its heart drugs Nitropress and Isuprel.
All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10
percent, with rebates totaling 20 percent, 30 percent or 40
percent based on volume purchased during a quarter for hospitals
that buy in large volumes, Valeant said.
The Canadian drugmaker, which acknowledged aggressive
pricing practices during a U.S. congressional probe, said
earlier this month that it had formed a committee to oversee
drug pricing policies.
