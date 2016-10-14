Valeant raises list prices of some products by up to 9 pct

Oct 14 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will increase the
list prices of products in its neurology, gastro-intestinal and
urology portfolios by 2 percent-9 percent.
These planned wholesale acquisition price changes are
effective Oct. 14, Valeant said on Friday.
Shares of the Laval, Quebec-based company were down 2.4 pct
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The changes are in line with the company's plans to ensure
average annual price increases for its prescription
pharmaceutical products are no greater than single digits and
below the five-year weighted average of increases within the
industry.
The embattled drugmaker is trying to regain investor
confidence following a tumultuous past year in which its pricing
strategy and ties to a specialty pharmacy led to a wider
political and regulatory scrutiny, hammering its stock.
