UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA panel backs Valeant psoriasis drug with risk program

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
(Adds comments from panelists)
By Toni Clarke
July 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's experimental drug to treat the skin disorder psoriasis should be approved as long as certain measures are put in place to mitigate the risk of suicide, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory committees but typically does so.
In clinical trials of the drug, brodalumab, there were six suicides across all programs: four in psoriasis studies, one in a rheumatoid arthritis study and one in a psoriatic arthritis study. Even so, the committee voted 18-0 that the drug should be approved, saying the benefit outweighed the potential risk.
Of those, 14 voted that the drug should only be prescribed alongside a strong risk management program that goes beyond simply including the information in the label. Such programs can include medication guides and communications plans for healthcare providers.
Panelists said there was a need for new drugs for psoriasis and they would like to have brodalumab available as an option. They offered various suggestions about how to mitigate the suicide risk, including a boxed warning and a patient registry to collect patient data and more clearly assess suicide risk.
Some thought the registry should be mandatory and others thought it should be voluntary. Some thought any registry would create unnecessary barriers to accessing the drug and may not reflect a true estimate of the suicide risk.
Valeant itself has a risk management proposal that includes participation in a registry and enhanced communication but no boxed warning.
Brodalumab blocks a cell receptor known as interleukin-17 to tamp down inflammation. Several other IL-17 inhibitors are already on the market, including Cosentyx from Novartis AG and Taltz from Eli Lilly & Co. The drug would also compete with Amgen's Enbrel, Johnson & Johnson's Remicade and AbbVie's Humira.
About 7.5 million people in the United States suffer from psoriasis, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. The disorder, characterized by raised, scaly skin patches, can be associated with other conditions, including diabetes and heart disease.
Brodalumab was initially developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Amgen Inc. In May, 2015, Amgen withdrew from the partnership because of the suicides.
AstraZeneca subsequently licensed global rights to the drug to Valeant, whose fortunes have plummeted over the past year amid criticism of its high drug prices and cloudy relationship with a specialty pharmacy. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.