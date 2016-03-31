Valeant directors, CEO ordered to cease trading shares

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
March 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's directors and key officers have received a cease-trade order by the securities regulator in the Canadian province of Quebec, on the company's request, Valeant said on Thursday.
In a separate statement, the Autorité Des Marches Financiers said the order takes effect Thursday and is in place for 15 days. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.