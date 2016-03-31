版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 00:11 BJT

Valeant directors, CEO ordered to cease trading shares

March 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's directors and key officers have received a cease-trade order by the securities regulator in the Canadian province of Quebec, on the company's request, Valeant said on Thursday.

In a separate statement, the Autorité Des Marches Financiers said the order takes effect Thursday and is in place for 15 days. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

