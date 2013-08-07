版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 21:22 BJT

Valeant sees smaller deals, discussing merger of equals

Aug 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, continues to discuss a potential merger of equals, and also expects to be active for the rest of 2013 with smaller acquisitions, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said.

Completing a merger of equals "can't be predicted," Pearson said on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐