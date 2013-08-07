Valeant sees smaller deals, discussing merger of equals

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, continues to discuss a potential merger of equals, and also expects to be active for the rest of 2013 with smaller acquisitions, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said.
Completing a merger of equals "can't be predicted," Pearson said on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.