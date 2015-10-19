Valeant CEO sees new drug pricing environment ahead

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
NEW YORK Oct 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc CEO J. Michael Pearson said on Monday that outside pressures are creating a new pricing environment for all pharmaceutical companies and that Valeant expects to keep increases to 10 percent or less next year.
During a conference call with investors in which he defended the company's drug pricing strategy, Pearson said that Valeant has begun during the past two years to increase sales volumes as a percentage of growth compared with price increases.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.