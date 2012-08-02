版本:
2012年 8月 2日

Valeant reports loss on higher costs

Aug 2 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International reported a second-quarter net loss on Thursday as operating costs and interest expenses outpaced higher product sales.

The net loss was $21.6 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $56.4 million, or 17 cents a share, the year earlier.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $820.1 million.

