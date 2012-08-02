UPDATE 3-Valeant reports net loss, raises full-year forecast

* Q2 share loss $0.07 vs. $0.17 EPS year earlier
* Revenue up 35 pct at $820.1 mln
* CEO says integration costs to fall
By Allison Martell
Aug 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported a quarterly net loss on Thursday as it paid
severance and other costs for a series of acquisitions, but
adjusted cash earnings rose and it raised its 2012 cash earnings
per share forecast.
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said the margin between
earnings and adjusted cash flow would keep narrowing in the next
few quarters as integration costs fall for the deals Valeant has
done in 2012.
"With many of these acquisitions we did not acquire
manufacturing facilities and/or people, so restructuring cash
costs in future quarters should continue to decline," he said on
a conference call.
Valeant, Canada's biggest public drugmaker, has been on the
acquisition trail since its 2010 takeover by Biovail Corp, which
assumed the Valeant name.
Morningstar analyst David Krempa said Valeant's results for
the second quarter were broadly in line with his expectations.
He said he is happy with Valeant's deal strategy, avoiding
highly competitive locations such as India and China in favor of
smaller markets in, for example, South America.
"They've got a pretty good strategy that they're sticking
to. I haven't seen anything that I think is undisciplined," he
said.
Pearson said the company is looking at opportunities in
South Africa and in Southeast Asia.
In April, Valeant announced a deal for U.S.-based Pedinol
Pharmacal Inc, which specializes in treating foot disorders.
Valeant said it paid less than 1.5 times sales. Pedinol's
revenue was about $18 million in 2011.
In June, Valeant said it would buy closely held dental drug
company OraPharma for about $312 million.
The company now sees cash earnings per share of $4.55 to
$4.75 in 2012, up from its previous forecast of $4.45 to $4.70.
Its net loss for the quarter ended June 30 came in at $21.6
million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a profit of $56.4
million, or 17 cents, a year earlier.
On a cash earnings basis, income rose to $314.5 million, or
$1.01 a share, from $240.2 million, or 73 cents. Revenue rose 35
percent to $820.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 99 cents a
share on revenue of $822.9 million.
The stock was little changed, up 0.28 percent at C$47.29 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon.