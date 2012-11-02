版本:
CORRECTED-Valeant profit slides, narrows 4th-qtr cash EPS forecast

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the company narrowed its cash EPS forecast, it did not cut its profit forecast for the fourth quarter)

Nov 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest public drugmaker, reported an 81 percent drop in third-quarter profit, and the company narrowed its forecast for cash earnings per share for the current quarter.

Net income fell to $7.6 million, or 2 cents per share, from $40.9 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 47 percent to $884.1 million. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

