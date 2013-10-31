Canada's Valeant Pharma posts quarterly net loss

Oct 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, posted a quarterly net loss that it attributed in part to restructuring and impairment charges.

Valeant posted a net loss of $973 million, or $2.92 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $7.6 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $486 million, or $1.43 per share.