版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 18:15 BJT

Canada's Valeant Pharma posts quarterly net loss

Oct 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, posted a quarterly net loss that it attributed in part to restructuring and impairment charges.

Valeant posted a net loss of $973 million, or $2.92 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $7.6 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier.

Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $486 million, or $1.43 per share.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐