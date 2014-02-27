Valeant Pharmaceuticals swings to profit

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
Feb 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , Canada's largest listed drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss, mainly driven by its acquisition of contact lens maker Bausch+ Lomb Holdings Inc.
Valeant posted net income attributable to the company of $123.8 million, or 36 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $89.1 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, was $732 million, or $2.15 per share.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.