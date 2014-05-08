Valeant Pharmaceuticals posts smaller loss

May 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, Canada's largest listed drugmaker, reported a
smaller quarterly loss, helped by robust sales in the United
States.
The company's net loss narrowed to $20.3 million, or 7 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $27.5
million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cash earnings, or profit adjusted for one-time items, jumped
35 percent to $600 million, or $1.76 per share.
Total revenue rose 77 percent to $1.89 billion.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)