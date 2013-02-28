CORRECTED-Valeant reports fourth-quarter loss on acquisition costs

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Canadian drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, largely due to costs related to its $2.6 billion acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
The net loss was $89.1 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a profit of $55.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Product sales rose 45 percent to $946.7 million.
Interest expenses rose to $160.2 million from $94.1 million. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.