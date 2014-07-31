Valeant Pharmaceuticals posts 12-fold rise in net profit

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 31 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which is trying to take over Botox-maker Allergan Inc, said net income rose nearly 12-fold, boosted by strong sales at its Bausch & Lomb lens business.
Net income attributable to Valeant rose to $125.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $10.8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped to $2.04 billion from $1.09 billion. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.