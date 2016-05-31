Valeant to report first-quarter results on June 7

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , which has come under scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, said on Tuesday it would host a conference call on June 7 to discuss first-quarter results.
The Beleaguered Canadian drugmaker reiterated that it expects to file its quarterly report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline.
The troubled drugmaker filed its 2015 financial report in late April, allaying concerns about a possible default on its debt of more than $30 billion.
The company missed an original March 15 deadline, citing an in-house review of its accounting practices. The probe found problems dating back to 2014. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.