UPDATE 2-Valeant adj profit misses estimates; FY forecast cut

(Adds details)
Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted
profit due to faltering sales of its dermatology products and
irritable bowel syndrome drug, and the company cut its full-year
profit and revenue forecasts.
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 10
percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Up to Monday's close of $19.13, the stock had fallen more
than 90 percent since mid-2015 when the company's pricing and
business practices started to come under intense scrutiny from
politicians and regulators.
The Laval, Quebec-based company said it now expects total
revenue of $9.55 billion-$9.65 billion in the year, down from
its previous forecast of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion.
Adjusted earnings are now forecast to be $5.30-$5.50 per
share, compared with the previous forecast of $6.60-$7.00.
The net loss attributable to Valeant was $1.22 billion, or
$3.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared
with a profit of $49.5 million, or 14 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.05
billion in the latest quarter, reflecting the lower fair value
of some U.S. businesses, mainly its Salix division, which makes
irritable bowel syndrome drug Xifaxan.
Valeant, which has debt of more than $30 billion, said last
week it was in talks with third parties to sell its Salix
business and some other assets.
The Canadian drugmaker did not name the potential buyers it
was talking with but people familiar with the matter told
Reuters that Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd was
interested.
A deal could raise as much as $10 billion for Valeant, the
people said.
Excluding items, Valeant earned $1.55 per share, well below
analysts' average estimate of $1.73, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $2.48 billion, compared with the
average estimate of $2.49 billion.
Sales in Valeant's Branded Rx unit, which contributed 34
percent to the total revenue, fell to $847 million from $1.1
billion in the quarter.
The unit includes the dermatology business and Salix, which
Valeant bought for $14.5 billion last year.
The company said on Tuesday it continue to expect free cash
flow and non-core asset sales to reduce debt by more than $5
billion within 18 months. (bit.ly/2eR7Ubq)
"This past quarter, we made further progress toward
establishing the new Valeant," said Chief Executive Joseph Papa,
who replaced long-time CEO Michael Pearson in April.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)