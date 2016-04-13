Valeant CEO Pearson agrees to depose before Senate committee

April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's outgoing Chief Executive Michael Pearson
will depose before the Senate Special Committee on Aging to
comply with a congressional subpoena, the committee said.
Pearson will depose on April 18, ahead of an April 27
hearing, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
Valeant said on Monday that it had asked Pearson to
cooperate with the committee after he failed to show up at a
hearing on Friday related to an investigation into drug pricing.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)