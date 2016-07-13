Sequoia Fund exits Valeant position after losses

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc, the investment firm that runs the Sequoia Fund and once the largest shareholder of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , said it exited its position in the embattled Canadian drugmaker by mid-June.
Valeant has been under intense scrutiny for its business and accounting practices, sending its shares plummeting 91 percent from the record high of $263.81 it touched last August.
"Valeant was our largest position to start the year and its 80 percent decline through June 30 badly penalized our results," Sequoia Fund said in a letter dated July 12. (bit.ly/29Hc6eV)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb was sued earlier this year by shareholders, who claimed it recklessly took a huge stake in Valeant, causing more than $2 billion in losses. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
