Valeant sued by ex-Sprout investors over libido pill

WILMINGTON, Del. Nov 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was sued on Wednesday on behalf of investors in Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc, which it bought last year for $1 billion, over its alleged failure to successfully market the female libido pill Addyi.

According to a complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court, Valeant neglected its obligations to market Addyi and priced the drug at $800 per month, twice as high as the market could bear. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

