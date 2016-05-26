Valeant appoints Tyco's Sam Eldessouky corporate controller

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Embattled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc appointed Sam Eldessouky senior vice president and corporate controller, effective May 31.
Eldessouky joins from security systems maker Tyco International Plc, where he has worked since 2004, most recently as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.
Valeant said in March that "improper conduct" by former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller and former Corporate Controller Tanya Carro had contributed to a misstatement of financial results. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp