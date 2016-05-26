版本:
Valeant appoints Tyco's Sam Eldessouky corporate controller

May 26 Embattled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc appointed Sam Eldessouky senior vice president and corporate controller, effective May 31.

Eldessouky joins from security systems maker Tyco International Plc, where he has worked since 2004, most recently as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

Valeant said in March that "improper conduct" by former Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller and former Corporate Controller Tanya Carro had contributed to a misstatement of financial results. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

