UPDATE 1-Valeant receives second FTC request on skincare buys

Sept 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has
sought for more information about its two pending acquisitions
of Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi skincare
units.
In July, Valeant snapped up the skin-care units of both
Johnson & Johnson-owned Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi in a
week's time.
The information requests were issued under notification
requirements of the U.S. antitrust act, known as HSR Act, the
specialty drugmaker said.
Each second request extends the waiting period imposed by
the HSR Act by 30 days as the FTC reviews whether the proposed
transaction violates antitrust laws.
Valeant continues to expect that both the deals will close
by year-end.
Separately, Valeant said it was also refinancing the
existing credit facilities of its wholly owned unit, which is
expected to consist of $200 million revolving facility and a
$1.5 billion term loan A facility -- which includes a $500
million delayed draw term loan.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)