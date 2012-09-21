版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 22日 星期六 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact

Sept 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : * Moody's: Valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact * Rpt-moody's: valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐