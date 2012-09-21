BRIEF-Moody's: Valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
Sept 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc : * Moody's: Valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact * Rpt-moody's: valeant upsized bond credit negative; no rating impact
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex