版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 00:35 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Valeant Pharma reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan

(Corrects first bullet point to remove incorrect reference to Valeant's prior stake in Allergan)

Nov 20 - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan Inc as of November 19

* Says Pershing Square informed that PS Fund 1 sold all of 2.2 million shares of common stock allocated to Valeant USA

* Source text for Eikon

* Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐