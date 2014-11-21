CORRECTED-BRIEF-Valeant Pharma reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
(Corrects first bullet point to remove incorrect reference to Valeant's prior stake in Allergan)
Nov 20 - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Reports 0.1 percent stake in Allergan Inc as of November 19
* Says Pershing Square informed that PS Fund 1 sold all of 2.2 million shares of common stock allocated to Valeant USA
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute