CORRECTED-BRIEF-ValueAct's Ubben says Valeant CEO Pearson is right guy for job-CNBC

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
(Corrects to add source in headline)
March 14 * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben to CNBC - Oil could push to $100 by 2019 * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben On Valeant to CNBC - CEO Pearson is the right guy for the job
* ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben On Valeant to CNBC - short-sellers and media dying for another crisis like Enron * ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben to CNBC - Spent $100 million on a new investment three weeks ago; currently carrying $3 billion in cash
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.