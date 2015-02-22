Valeant to acquire Salix in $14.5 bln deal

BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
NEW YORK Feb 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. agreed to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for $158.00 per share, or a total enterprise value of $14.5 billion, the two companies said on Sunday.
The transaction, an all-cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Salix, was approved by the boards of directors of both companies, the companies said in a news release.
The merger is expected to yield more than $500 million in annual cost savings from the cost base of the combined company, the release said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Frances Kerry)
May 2 For nearly two months, American International Group Inc has planned to replace its chief executive but a successor has yet to be named, creating a void that has stoked investor concerns about the insurance company's future.
LONDON, May 2 BP's profit nearly tripled in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier, buoyed by rising oil prices and production that hit a five-year high, while debt piled up in order to pay for acquisitions and costs for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.