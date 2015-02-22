Valeant to acquire Salix in $14.5 bln deal

BRIEF-Global Payments announces support for Apple Pay in Taiwan
* Global Payments Inc says to offer merchants in Taiwan ability to accept credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. agreed to acquire Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for $158.00 per share, or a total enterprise value of $14.5 billion, the two companies said on Sunday.
The transaction, an all-cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Salix, was approved by the boards of directors of both companies, the companies said in a news release.
The merger is expected to yield more than $500 million in annual cost savings from the cost base of the combined company, the release said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2017
* Certive Solutions Inc says effective April 28, 2017, it intends to divest itself of assets purchased from Titan Health Management Solutions Inc