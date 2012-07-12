UPDATE 1-Valence Technology files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

July 12 Battery maker Valence Technology Inc said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy to boost liquidity and focus on its core lithium phosphate business.

The company said it was negotiating a debtor-in-possession (DIP) credit facility, which would be used to meet working capital and other operational needs.

Valence makes rechargeable lithium-ion magnesium phosphate batteries that are used in hybrid and electric vehicles, scooters, yachts and forklifts.

The company, which reported sales of $44.4 million in financial year 2012, listed assets of $31.5 million and liabilities of $82.6 million, as of March 31.

Valence, which expects to complete restructuring this year, is being advised by Streusand, Landon & Ozburn on the bankruptcy.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $110 million, closed at 65 cents on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The case is In re: Valence Technology Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Texas, No. 12-11580.