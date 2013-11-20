版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 09:53 BJT

BRIEF-Valencia says CEO Brett New resigned

Nov 19 Valencia Ventures Inc : * Announces management changes * Says president and CEO brett new resigned * Says josh van deurzen replaces brett * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐