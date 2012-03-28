New Issue-Vale Overseas adds $1.25 bln notes

U2 is sued for allegedly stealing song for 'Achtung Baby'
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
March 28 Vale Overseas Ltd on Wednesday added $1.25 billion in a reopening of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Vale SA. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VALE OVERSEAS AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 01/11/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101.345 FIRST PAY 07/11/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.205 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Tuesday said that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenues falling as much as 8 percent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.