公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四

New Issue-Vale Overseas adds $1.25 bln notes

March 28 Vale Overseas Ltd on Wednesday added
$1.25 billion in a reopening of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The issue is guaranteed by Vale SA.	
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: VALE OVERSEAS 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    01/11/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.345  FIRST PAY   07/11/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.205 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-PLUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

