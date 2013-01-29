版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:13 BJT

Valero idled 3 ethanol plants in 4th qtr due to poor economics

NEW YORK Jan 29 Independent oil refiner Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday it idled three of its 10 ethanol production facilities during the final three months of 2012 due to high corn prices and high ethanol inventories.

The company also said it replaced all imported light sweet crude oil used at its Gulf Coast and Memphis, Tennessee, refineries with cheaper North American crude oil during the quarter.

