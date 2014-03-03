UPDATE 1-Valero Energy CEO Bill Klesse to retire in May

* Klesse to remain as chairman and director
* COO Joe Gorder to become CEO, joins the board
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, March 3 Bill Klesse, the silver-haired
chief executive officer of Valero Energy Corp, the
largest U.S. refiner, will retire in May after eight years at
the helm, the company announced on Monday.
He will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Joe Gorder,
but remain as director and chairman, the company said.
The announcement had been expected, as Gorder was appointed
to his current post in May 2012 and widely considered Klesse's
heir apparent.
Klesse, 67, has spent his entire 45-year career with Valero
and its predecessor companies, Diamond Shamrock and Ultramar
Corp. He became Valero's CEO in 2005 and was named chairman of
the board in 2007.
Gorder, 56, who has been with Valero for 27 years, has held
positions including senior vice president for corporate
development and strategic planning. As chief operating officer,
he is responsible for refining operations and commercial
operations in marketing, supply and transportation.
Under Klesse's tenure, the U.S. refining industry has faced
volatile margins, the 2008 global recession, more regulation and
a U.S. oil and natural gas renaissance boom that supplies cheap
crude and even cheaper gas to run the plants.
More than four years ago, Valero started selling off its
U.S. East Coast refineries that at the time were dependent on
more expensive imported crude, focusing on plants in other
markets. At the same time, Valero went into the ethanol
business, buying 10 distressed ethanol plants.
As more light-sweet Texas crude headed for its U.S. Gulf
Coast plants, most of which are designed to run heavy sour crude
like that produced in Canada and Venezuela, Valero made
adjustments.
It shelved a plan to build a coker at its 290,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, which is a
key unit needed to process heavy crude, and instead added units
at some plants to better handle light crude.
Valero also was taking steps to receive Canadian crude via
rail at other plants in addition to pipeline deliveries.
Valero added two hydrocrackers at the Port Arthur plant and
at its 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, to
increase diesel output and add to growing refined product
exports to South America and Europe. The company also was
building a $700 million petrochemical plant at the St. Charles
refinery, which will make Valero one of the world's largest
methanol producers.
The company has 16 refineries from California to Canada and
Pembroke in southwest Wales with a cumulative capacity of 2.9
million bpd, which is about 12 percent of total U.S. refining
capacity.
"Mr. Klesse successfully navigated challenging industry
conditions which were marked by a major recession and
significant regulatory uncertainty," Doug Terreson, an analyst
for International Strategy & Investment Group, said in a note to
investors on Monday. "Valero is well positioned due to his
leadership and poised for strong performance, in our view."
INDUSTRY AMBASSADOR
Klesse, a colorful character with a folksy manner and a
natural ease, has largely been an ambassador for the refining
industry. He served as chairman of the American Fuel &
Petrochemical Manufacturers, the refining and petrochemical
industry's trade group, and appeared frequently before Congress
to discuss issues that affect refiners.
Before being named chief operating officer nearly two years
ago, Gorder was Valero's chief commercial officer and president
of the company's European operations and oversaw all commercial
trading.
Like Klesse, Gorder held executive positions at Diamond
Shamrock and at Ultramar Diamond Shamrock after the former
acquired the latter. Those posts included vice president of
business development, director of commercial/industrial sales
and assistant treasurer.
"We consider Joe Gorder to be well prepared for the CEO
role," Simmons said.
Valero shares were up 1 percent at $48.63 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.