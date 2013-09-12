Valero delays northern California crude-rail project

HOUSTON, Sept 12 Valero Energy Corp has
delayed for more than a year a plan to build an offloading
facility to receive crude via rail at its northern California
refinery to allow time for an environmental assessment to be
done, Chief Executive Bill Klesse told analysts on Thursday.
The company had hoped to receive permits so it could build
the facility by the fourth quarter this year to take up to
70,000 bpd at its 132,000 barrels per day (bpd) San
Francisco-area refinery in Benicia, California.
Klesse said in a webcast presentation at the Barclays
Energy-Power Conference in New York that the project has been
pushed to the first quarter of 2015 to allow for those
assessments "just to build a rail siting."
Klesse also said Valero last month began delivering crude
via rail to its Canadian refinery in Quebec City.