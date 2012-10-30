版本:
Valero Energy quarterly profit lower

Oct 30 Valero Energy Corp on Tuesday said its quarterly profit fell, as margins for the company's plants on the West Coast and U.S. Gulf Coast declined from year-ago levels.

The San Antonio-based company had a third-quarter profit of $674 million or $1.21 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $2 .11 p er share.

Excluding items, Valero had a profit of $1.90 per share. Wall Street analysts had forecast earnings of $ 1 . 7 5 p er share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

