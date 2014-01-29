版本:
Valero Energy's quarterly profit climbs, CST sale helps

Jan 29 Valero Energy Corp on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose as the largest independent U.S. refiner processed more crude and sold its interest in its retail business, CST Brands Inc.

Profit in the quarter was $1.3 billion, or $2.38 per share, compared with $1 billion, or $1.82 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Last week, Valero said it expected its earnings excluding items to top analysts' estimates.
